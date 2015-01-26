Office Telecommunications Need a Business VoIP Provider

By

A business VoIP provider can meet all office telecommunications needs. State-of-the-art VoIP systems save businesses money, add valuable services, and increase productivity within the office. They help overall business communications run more smoothly. Understanding the basics of VoIP will help a business owner realize the value of switching to VoIP from traditional landlines offered by more expensive providers. VoIP is the most cost effective way to communicate, and it offers lots of extra features. There is no reason to keep using old landlines in the internet age. Business VoIP telecommunications offer services and value that traditional phone providers simply can’t.

Business VoIP Basics

VoIP stands for voice over internet protocol. A business VoIP system replaces a regular land line phone system. VoIP is a better way to handle business telecommunications than using traditional phone services because it does more and costs less. Businesses can replace their current phone systems with feature-filled VoIP services easily. When they do this, they save money, increase productivity, and add the power of the internet to their phones. VoIP is dedicated to meeting all of an organization’s communication needs. When compared to regular phone services, VoIP services offer more benefits to businesses in every single category of service. They provide more features, better prices, and higher customer satisfaction ratings. Many of the services are highly customizable using a simple, user-friendly digital interface that makes it easy to customize various things like hold music, voice mail settings, and lots more.

What can VoIP do for Businesses?

VoIP can help businesses in several different ways. Business owners around the world are switching to VoIP systems that offer high quality services for less than the cost of normal phone services that offer fewer features. Setting up VoIP services is easy, and they work the same way the landline systems work on the user’s end. Employees do not have to be retrained to use these systems, because they already know how. Calls are made the same way people make calls using land lines.

How is business VoIP different from a landline?

What is happening on the service provider’s end is what is different, and that difference means being able to add features that help businesses greatly improve their telecommunications. A VoIP service links the office’s existing internet connection to a hosted private branch exchange, also known as PBX. These systems route calls to and from a business or office. PBX hosts are managed off-site, and some are virtual systems that are hosted using cloud technologies. The extra features these systems offer include being able to add voicemail boxes, customizing hold music, routing calls to other phones, managing calls, and keeping logs of incoming and outgoing calls. Because they cost less, these systems save businesses lots of money on phone services. Those savings can add funding to other parts of a company’s budget where more funds are needed.

Benefits of business VoIP

Using business VoIP has lots of benefits. In addition to saving businesses money, they also offer more than other phone services do. The improvements include making communications between employees easier, along with helping a business provide better customer service. This helps to increase both customer and employee satisfaction.

More features

Business VoIP systems offers features that include being able to add remote extensions, virtual receptionists, and send virtual faxes. They even let users send voicemail to email. These features make it easy to route calls to other branches of a company, and can eliminate the expense of hiring a receptionist to handle calls. The also add the convenience of being able to send virtual faxes, and being able to have voice mails sent to email means that listening to messages does not require being near a phone.

Lower bills

VoIP providers save businesses money in many different ways. Many small businesses can even have VoIP installed for free using only Ethernet cables. Businesses can then immediately begin saving money by paying a flat rate for all calls to the continental United States and Canada. International calls can be as low as 1 cent per minute. Having a virtual assistant often means eliminating the costs of hiring a receptionist to route calls. Combined, these can add up to huge savings.

No long-term contracts

No long-term contracts to sign means businesses are not required to commit to years with the same service provider, and they get to decide for themselves if they want to stick with the service. Business VoIP providers can do this because they know that their customers will love the valuable service they provide.

Reliability

Business VoIP providers can also provide more reliable service than landlines can. During natural disasters, telecommunications are often disrupted. Because the servers are located off-site, this means continued service when many other phone systems are down. This provides reassurance to both business owners and their employees. Everyday services are equally reliable, and around the clock customer support means help is always available if there are questions or problems. This eliminates any worries about phone system reliability. VoIP works.

Increased productivity

Because there are so many features that automatically take care of organizing calls, productivity is greatly increased within an office environment after switching to a business VoIP system. Being able to look at outgoing and incoming calls can help evaluations related to office efficiency. Call routing means being able to work from anywhere, so time away from the office becomes easier to manage and far more productive.

Employees can easily take calls even during sick days if important calls come in.

How to get started with a business VoIP provider

Getting started with a VoIP provider is easy. Installation is simple, and it usually only requires adding Ethernet cables to the already existing internet connection. Many providers even offer a trial period to give businesses a chance to compare their current landline service with their new VoIP service in order to experience the difference for themselves. Most VoIP providers have strong support staffs that are always ready to help if any problems arise during and after installation of their systems.

A good business VoIP provider can greatly improve business telecommunications for any business or office. By offering better services at lower prices, these providers make the choice simple. There is no reason to continue using old land lines in the internet age. Offices need business VoIP. Take advantage of the power of the internet combined with the convenience of using the same phones employees used to. Adding a business VoIP is an easy and cost-effective solution that meets all business telecommunications needs.