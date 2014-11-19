Business VoIP Provider is the Best Solution for Businesses

By

Communication is important and the key component to any business. The best option for telecommunication is a scalable voice over IP solution that is manageable. It will grow companies and make communication better. Business VoIP services operate using high speed internet connections and are delivered on operated networks to make communication fast and efficient. With extra features like web portal management and voice mobility, businesses can greatly improve productivity on this cost efficient technology.

What Exactly is a Business VoIP Provider?

VoIP is short for Voice over Internet Protocol. It’s an Internet telephone service that takes the place of regular landline phones. It has recently become a very popular choice for business owners around the world. VoIP is often the cheapest choice in telecommunication services, but the price does not reflect its quality. Businesses receive lots of features for the money.

VoIP systems for businesses work just like the old, traditional landline phone systems: the end-user experience of Business VoIP systems is no different than that of the landline. If you need to make a call you just pick up the phone and dial. The only difference lies behind the scenes. VoIP calling is much cheaper than landline calling, and many VoIP providers offer lots of special features for businesses to improve the user experience.

A Business VoIP provider uses your existing internet connection to connect with a hosted private branch exchange (PBX). Hosted PBX is the system by which phone calls are routed into and out of your office. A hosted PBX may be managed in off-site locations. Or they may be virtual systems, which are hosted entirely online (via cloud technology). Hosted PBX helps businesses save valuable resources that could be used in other ways that benefit the company.

How Does a Business VoIP Provider Help Companies?

A business VoIP provider helps save companies money, yet at the same time gives them better company telephone systems. A Business VoIP service provider makes employee-to-employee communication easier and more efficient. A better telephone system also results in a better customer experience, which means an increased chance of customer satisfaction, resulting in more business.

Most business VoIP services come with features like voicemail, caller ID, and three-way calling. Additionally, there are some advanced features available with some Business VoIP providers that are specifically designed to improve employee productivity:

• Remote extensions – allows satellite offices to seamlessly function as part of the main branch.

• Virtual Receptionist – routes calls automatically, which allows eliminates a business’s cost of a receptionist. It also creates the perception to customers of larger, more professional businesses.

• Voicemail to email – eliminates the need for accessing to a phone to keep up with what’s going on. Sending a voicemail to email forwards it to an inbox as an attachment, which allows a person to listen it from any place that has internet connection.

• Virtual fax – allows faxes to be sent or received through email. (Unlike most other features of Business VoIP, virtual fax may have a monthly charge, however, it’s usually very low — around $5 for 500 faxes).

• Simultaneous ring on multiple phones – calls get answered more quickly, therefore allowing your services to be accessed better.

• Virtual phone number in different local area codes – attracts customers in targeted regions, which allows a company more access to clientele.

*These features enhance customer interface, while also providing means for better productivity of employees.

Overview of Benefits

• It benefits anyone and everyone of all types of businesses: Business VoIP system, and its features, are made to benefit various industries, which includes legal firms, construction companies, hospitality services, insurance agencies, schools, healthcare industries, automotive departments and more!

• There is a noticeable improvement in voice quality as compared to any other form of telecommunication.

• Calls are in HD quality. This allows employee and customer interactions to be more clear and concise. Miscommunication can cause a lot of problems. Eliminating that can greatly improve company professionalism.

• Never miss a phone call, enjoy wide array of voicemail options, coordinate phone messages with Microsoft Outlook, and even set up a 6-way call.

• Business VoIP system phones are extremely easy to set up and can be up and running within a matter of minutes. There is also impeccable customer service available at all times.

• There are continuous innovations made to Business VoIP services that help ensure that businesses will always have the latest and greatest in Business VoIP technology and phone systems for the best telecommunication possible.

Getting Started with a Business VoIP Provider

No matter if a business is large or small, it can be very beneficial to opt for Business VoIP. It may be intimidating to get into the new technology of these systems, but rest assured it is easy and most of the work is done for the business by the providers. Business VoIP providers give easy access to very reliable customer support staff members that are properly train to handle any issue professionally.

A Business VoIP Provider is comparably better than a traditional landline system. Business VoIP Provider may offer a trial period in which a company can keep the old landline phone to compare with the new business VoIP system side-by-side. This is how certain they are that businesses will be fully satisfied with the services.

Summary

VoIP providers are transforming the way businesses operate, helping them grow and profit from cloud-based business VoIP systems’ services. The mobility and flexibility experienced by using a Business VoIP Provider allows businesses to better serve their customers and company as a whole.