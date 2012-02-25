In Nepal, VoIP Is Still a Racket

By

Voice over IP may have already become the worldwide standard for making international calls, but in Nepal the technology is considered a form of racketeering.

Map of Nepal

In a humorously exaggerated news story Friday, The Himalayan Times, an English-language daily newspaper in the South Asian country, reported on an “all-out police crackdown” against “VoIP racketeers” operating in and around the Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts in the southern part of the country.

Just who are these telephonic mobsters? It turns out they are service providers offering low-cost international VoIP calls, which continue to be illegal in the country.

According to the newspaper story, the “racketeers” are managing VoIP centers that have been “siphoning off huge amount of government revenue by tampering with international calls”. Some 34 VoIP centers have been “busted” leading to 70 arrests for participating in what would be viewed as healthy competition in most countries.

Nepal, with a population of about 30 million, is located in South Asia, bordered on the north by China, and on the south by India. Telephone service in country is provided primarily by two companies: the government-owned Nepal Telecom and privately-held United Telecom Limited, a consortium of three India-based telecom companies and Nepalese private investors.

Be Sociable, Share!
Filed Under: Bottom, VoIP
  • Jay OJ

    Humorous my foot! Please conduct a thorough research before making bold assumptions.

    The major telecommunication providers have been using VOIP to route calls to/from Nepal for years now. Providing/using VOIP in and of itself is not illegal in Nepal and does not constitute a “racket”. However, providing VOIP services (the kind originating or ending to a telephone number, not the free computer-to-computer Skype/GTalk kind) *without obtaining a government license*, hence bypassing the revenue system laid by the government, IS illegal. Similar to what it is in many other countries.

  • Thisisbinod

    Outbound VOIP is legal but inbound VOIP is still considered as illegal in Nepal. I guess they don’t really care for personal use of VOIP. They are only after those individuals who bypass mass number of inbound calls using VOIP technology and thus hurting the revenue of government controlled telecommunication.
    http://nepalien.blogspot.com/2010/07/voip-call-bypassing-in-nepal.html

  • travis perez

    VeroNow is the fifth-largest full-service calling card provider in the
    United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading
    innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The
    Cleveland-based carrier has a strong line-up of cutting-edge devices
    that are all backed by a high-quality network in big and small cities
    and rural communities.

    Veronow needs direct vendors for below destinations for its 100 % retail traffic :

    • Afghanistan

    • Bahrain

    • Bangladesh

    • Bhutan

    • Brunei

    • Burma (Myanmar)

    • Cambodia

    • China

    • East Timor

    • India

    • Indonesia

    • Iran

    • Iraq

    • Israel

    • Japan

    • Jordan

    • Kazakhstan

    • Korea, North

    • Korea, South

    • Kuwait

    • Kyrgyzstan

    • Laos

    • Lebanon

    • Malaysia

    • Maldives

    • Mongolia

    • Nepal

    • Oman

    • Pakistan

    • Philippines

    • Qatar

    • Russian Federation

    • Saudi Arabia

    • Singapore

    • Sri Lanka

    • Syria

    • Tajikistan

    • Thailand

    • Turkey

    • Turkmenistan

    • United Arab Emirates

    • Uzbekistan

    • Vietnam

    • Yemen

    You may contact me with your offer if your route is stable .Please note
    we provide retail traffic and our traffic volume will be totally
    dependent on the quality of your route and its stability.

    Mckenna Cohen
    Routing Department
    Asia Zonal Manager
    VeroNow Incs,
    2236 Market Ave Cleveland,
    OH 44113 United States .
    Skype :mckenna.veronow
    Email : mckenna@veronow.com
    http://veronow.com

  • Doot

    poor article. They’re surely talking about SIM-boxing not “VoIP”

  • sanjay

    first of all children, we use the term “origination” and “termination”. what is it with all of you using “outbound” and “inbound”, if you are uninitiated then I guess it is what is to be expected, but if you are really uninitiated you should not be writing on a subject of which you have barely touched the surface.

  • Felix Jenkins

    Bluestone’s nationwide network offers best in class QOS and reliability
    making it the perfect complement to any voice service provider. Carrier
    Termination is outbound voice service that provides long distance
    connectivity to the PSTN. Customers have the option to interconnect via
    SIP or TDM and several rating options to chose from. Your dedicated
    account team will help you find the perfect blend of reliability, QoS
    and cost.

    We need below routes ,if you have directs you may offer us .Below is
    average traffic per day according to month of March 2016 . Below figure
    are in Minutes .

    Afghanistan : 43,102

    Albania : 12,402

    Algeria : 321

    Angola : 186

    Argentina :66,250

    Armenia : 702

    Australia: 1,620

    Austria : 93

    Azerbaijan : 32,403

    Bangladesh : 1,02,443

    Barbados : 128

    Belarus : 461

    Belgium:623

    Belize: 1,502

    Benin: 301

    Bhutan: 263

    Bolivia : 62,902

    Bosnia and Herzegovina : 4,213

    Botswana : 7,045

    Brazil : 17,741

    Brunei :

    Bulgaria:

    Burkina Faso : 1,623

    Burma : 402

    Burundi : 6,902 Cambodia : 13,291

    Cameroon : 86,403

    Canada : 1,452

    Cape Verde : 364

    Chad : 47,401

    Chile : 14,873

    China : 1,86,405

    Colombia : 4,283 Congo, Democratic Republic of the : 35,840

    Congo, Republic of the : 28,433

    Costa Rica :

    Cote d’Ivoire : 8,203

    Cuba : 65,318

    Cyprus : 267

    Czech Republic : 782 Denmark : 263

    Djibouti : 16,200

    Dominica : 4,833

    Dominican Republic : 7,297 East Timor: 14,078

    Ecuador : 88,520

    Egypt : 1,36,687

    El Salvador : 382

    Equatorial Guinea

    Eritrea : 6,408

    Estonia : 2,098

    Ethiopia : 1,68,350 Fiji : 14,866

    Finland : 1,705

    France:965 Gabon : 38,667

    Gambia : 22,430

    Georgia : 2,687

    Germany : 868

    Ghana : 89,368

    Greece : 488

    Grenada : 960

    Guatemala : 44,293

    Guinea : 5,897

    Guinea-Bissau : 2,590

    Guyana : 96,704 Haiti : 1,24,692

    Honduras : 11,897

    Hong Kong : 3,783

    Hungary : 750

    India : 15,230

    Indonesia : 68,593

    Iran : 36,755

    Iraq : 21,660

    Israel : 42,890

    Italy : 1,922 Jamaica : 47,900

    Japan : 6,309

    Jordan : 3,655 Kazakhstan : 14,890

    Kenya : 76,855

    Korea, North : 1,898

    Korea, South : 2,450

    Kuwait : 32,950

    Kyrgyzstan : 5,784 Laos : 2,845

    Latvia :855

    Lebanon : 17,700

    Liberia : 987

    Libya : 18,933

    Macau

    Macedonia

    Madagascar : 1,890

    Malawi : 47,893

    Malaysia : 78,688

    Maldives : 45

    Mali : 64,098

    Mauritania : 2,898

    Mauritius : 7,890

    Mexico : 89,459

    Mongolia : 36,588

    Morocco : 98,782

    Mozambique : 1,38,299 Namibia : 19,562

    Nauru : 192

    Nepal : 1,24,677

    Netherlands : 66

    New Zealand : 18,450

    Niger : 19,455

    Nigeria :43,866

    North Korea : 79

    Norway : 658 Oman : 42,833 Pakistan : 1,89,344

    Panama : 2,566

    Paraguay : 1,54,866 Peru : 21,877

    Philippines : 2,67,561 Qatar : 57,833

    Russia : 1,83,788

    Rwanda : 1,56,933

    Saint Lucia : 32,677

    Saint Vincent and the Grenadines : 21,866

    Saudi Arabia : 64,299

    Senegal : 75,277

    Sierra Leone : 7,299

    Singapore : 1,782

    Somalia : 1,42,892

    South Africa : 48,399

    South Korea : 7,345

    South Sudan : 64,677

    Spain : 675

    Sri Lanka : 1,79,344

    Sudan : 2, 97,633

    Suriname : 1, 46,733

    Swaziland : 630

    Sweden : 932

    Switzerland : 5,342

    Syria : 66,837 Taiwan : 18,233

    Tajikistan : 25,743

    Tanzania : 8,930

    Thailand :43,873

    Timor-Leste : 11,745

    Togo : 74,644

    Tunisia : 58,483

    Turkey : 47,593

    Turkmenistan : 1,598 Uganda : 84,733

    Ukraine : 28,451

    United Arab Emirates : 96,640

    United Kingdom : 21,832

    Uruguay : 34,201

    Uzbekistan : 27,934 Venezuela : 46,789

    Vietnam:1,84,590 Yemen : 1, 94,370 Zambia : 68,394

    Zimbabwe : 53,395

    Get in touch if you have direct routes with High QoS.

    Felix Jenkins,

    (Carrier Manager)

    Blue Stone Telecom

    Stirling House, Carriers Fold,

    Church Road, Wombourne,

    West Midlands, WV5 9DH,

    United Kingdom.

    Ph. : +44 1785 508022

    Fax : +44 3308 080868

    Skype : felix.jenkin01

    Email : felix@bluestone-telecom.com

    http://bluestone-telecom.com

  • TalkAsiaVoip

    This BLUESTONE is a FRAUD company with its representative FELIX JENKINS is a Fraud.

    They will use your route and after they dont pay you.

    Please beware of them.

    Thanks